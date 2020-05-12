Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
630 South Butler Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 South Butler Avenue
630 South Butler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
630 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southeast Indianapolis
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Nice two bedroom one bath with garage and basement. Come and see to make this your new home before Christmas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have any available units?
630 South Butler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 630 South Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 South Butler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 South Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 South Butler Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 South Butler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 South Butler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
