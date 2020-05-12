All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

630 South Butler Avenue

Location

630 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Nice two bedroom one bath with garage and basement. Come and see to make this your new home before Christmas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

