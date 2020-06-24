All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

629 Udell St

629 Udell St · No Longer Available
Location

629 Udell St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook-up, Unfinished Basement, New carpet

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace and Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Udell St have any available units?
629 Udell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Udell St have?
Some of 629 Udell St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Udell St currently offering any rent specials?
629 Udell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Udell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Udell St is pet friendly.
Does 629 Udell St offer parking?
No, 629 Udell St does not offer parking.
Does 629 Udell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Udell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Udell St have a pool?
No, 629 Udell St does not have a pool.
Does 629 Udell St have accessible units?
No, 629 Udell St does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Udell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Udell St does not have units with dishwashers.
