629 Udell St

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook-up, Unfinished Basement, New carpet
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace and Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy