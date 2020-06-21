All apartments in Indianapolis
629 Stevens St

629 Stevens Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 Stevens Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Fenced in yard! Central Air!
Property comes with a stove, fridge, microwave, & washer/dryer!
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Parking pad available in backyard.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to
submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business
day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Stevens St have any available units?
629 Stevens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Stevens St have?
Some of 629 Stevens St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Stevens St currently offering any rent specials?
629 Stevens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Stevens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Stevens St is pet friendly.
Does 629 Stevens St offer parking?
Yes, 629 Stevens St does offer parking.
Does 629 Stevens St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Stevens St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Stevens St have a pool?
No, 629 Stevens St does not have a pool.
Does 629 Stevens St have accessible units?
No, 629 Stevens St does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Stevens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Stevens St does not have units with dishwashers.
