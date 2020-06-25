629 S Rybolt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom + office located on Westside of Indy! This beautiful two bedroom home has an eat in kitchen, bonus room and beautiful backyard for entertainment!

A must see this property will not last long!



(RLNE4911191)