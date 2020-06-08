All apartments in Indianapolis
629 N Grant Ave

629 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
This large 3 bedroom home in Tuxedo Park has recently been updated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. At this price, it won't last long. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 N Grant Ave have any available units?
629 N Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 N Grant Ave have?
Some of 629 N Grant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 N Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
629 N Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N Grant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 629 N Grant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 629 N Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
