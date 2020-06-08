Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
629 N Grant Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
629 N Grant Ave
629 North Grant Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
629 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large 3 bedroom home in Tuxedo Park has recently been updated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. At this price, it won't last long. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 N Grant Ave have any available units?
629 N Grant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 629 N Grant Ave have?
Some of 629 N Grant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 629 N Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
629 N Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 N Grant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 629 N Grant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 629 N Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 629 N Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 N Grant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
