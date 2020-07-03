All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 628 North Oxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
628 North Oxford Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

628 North Oxford Street

628 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

628 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath all-electric brick double near N Rural and E Michigan. Refrigerator and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups. Basement for extra storage. Great location near shopping with easy access to downtown and interstates. Section 8 Vouchers Welcome
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 North Oxford Street have any available units?
628 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 North Oxford Street have?
Some of 628 North Oxford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 North Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 North Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 628 North Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 628 North Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 628 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 North Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 628 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 628 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 North Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College