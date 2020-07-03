628 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath all-electric brick double near N Rural and E Michigan. Refrigerator and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups. Basement for extra storage. Great location near shopping with easy access to downtown and interstates. Section 8 Vouchers Welcome This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 North Oxford Street have any available units?
628 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.