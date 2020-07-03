628 North Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath all-electric brick double near N Rural and E Michigan. Refrigerator and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups. Basement for extra storage. Great location near shopping with easy access to downtown and interstates. Section 8 Vouchers Welcome

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.