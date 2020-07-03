627 North Rural Street

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: E Michigan & N Rural
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hookups, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement, Dining room
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS: Through March 31, 2021
PET POLICY: Yes, Ask About our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
Section 8: No
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.