627 North Rural Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: E Michigan & N Rural



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms



Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hookups, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement, Dining room



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: Through March 31, 2021



PET POLICY: Yes, Ask About our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water



Section 8: No



CONTACT:



For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com



