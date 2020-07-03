All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
627 North Rural Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

627 North Rural Street

627 North Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: E Michigan & N Rural

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hookups, eat in kitchen, Front porch, unfinished basement, Dining room

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: Through March 31, 2021

PET POLICY: Yes, Ask About our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water

Section 8: No

CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 North Rural Street have any available units?
627 North Rural Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 North Rural Street have?
Some of 627 North Rural Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 North Rural Street currently offering any rent specials?
627 North Rural Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 North Rural Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 North Rural Street is pet friendly.
Does 627 North Rural Street offer parking?
No, 627 North Rural Street does not offer parking.
Does 627 North Rural Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 North Rural Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 North Rural Street have a pool?
No, 627 North Rural Street does not have a pool.
Does 627 North Rural Street have accessible units?
No, 627 North Rural Street does not have accessible units.
Does 627 North Rural Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 North Rural Street does not have units with dishwashers.

