All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 627 North Lynhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
627 North Lynhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

627 North Lynhurst Drive

627 North Lynhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Garden City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

627 North Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d83e59003 ----
Close to all amenities with a country feel! This 2 bedroom home is nestled on a wooded lot just off of Lynhurst Drive. Home includes central air, has washer/dryer hook-ups and is all electric!

No Pets!
No Section 8

Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.

All Electric
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have any available units?
627 North Lynhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 627 North Lynhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 North Lynhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 North Lynhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 North Lynhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 North Lynhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 627 North Lynhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College