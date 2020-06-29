627 North Lynhurst Drive

Amenities

Close to all amenities with a country feel! This 2 bedroom home is nestled on a wooded lot just off of Lynhurst Drive. Home includes central air, has washer/dryer hook-ups and is all electric!



No Pets!

No Section 8



Application screening includes credit check, criminal background and public records search. Credit score desired is 550 or better; no evictions within past 5 years; less than $2500 in past due debt; no past due rental debt; no violent felonies; income 3x rent.



