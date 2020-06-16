All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:45 PM

6257 Commodore Drive

6257 Commodore Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1186225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6257 Commodore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home near Eastside. Your next home includes:

Newly rehabbed two bedroom conveniently located on Indy's east side! New plank-style flooring throughout and fresh paint! Great open concept with a breakfast bar and large living space.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Cable ready,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6257 Commodore Drive have any available units?
6257 Commodore Drive has a unit available for $530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6257 Commodore Drive have?
Some of 6257 Commodore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6257 Commodore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6257 Commodore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6257 Commodore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6257 Commodore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6257 Commodore Drive offer parking?
No, 6257 Commodore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6257 Commodore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6257 Commodore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6257 Commodore Drive have a pool?
No, 6257 Commodore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6257 Commodore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6257 Commodore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6257 Commodore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6257 Commodore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
