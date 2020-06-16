6257 Commodore Drive

Amenities

Newly rehabbed two bedroom conveniently located on Indy's east side! New plank-style flooring throughout and fresh paint! Great open concept with a breakfast bar and large living space.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.