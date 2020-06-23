All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6255 East 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6255 East 25th Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

6255 East 25th Street

6255 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6255 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6255 East 25th Street have any available units?
6255 East 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6255 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6255 East 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6255 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6255 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6255 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6255 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6255 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6255 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6255 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6255 East 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6255 East 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College