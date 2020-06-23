Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

6251 Glen Flint Ct Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom Ranch in Pike Township - Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick ranch in Pike township is almost 1,400 sq ft. Features include a spacious family room that is open to the eat-in kitchen; newer laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home; master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks, and shower/tub combo; separate laundry room; and a large backyard with a walking trail behind it! Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4575554)