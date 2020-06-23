All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6251 Glen Flint Ct

6251 Glen Flint Court · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Glen Flint Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
6251 Glen Flint Ct Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom Ranch in Pike Township - Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick ranch in Pike township is almost 1,400 sq ft. Features include a spacious family room that is open to the eat-in kitchen; newer laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home; master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks, and shower/tub combo; separate laundry room; and a large backyard with a walking trail behind it! Dogs and cats will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have any available units?
6251 Glen Flint Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have?
Some of 6251 Glen Flint Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 Glen Flint Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Glen Flint Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Glen Flint Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 Glen Flint Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct offer parking?
No, 6251 Glen Flint Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 Glen Flint Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have a pool?
No, 6251 Glen Flint Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have accessible units?
No, 6251 Glen Flint Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 Glen Flint Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 Glen Flint Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

