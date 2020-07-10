Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6244 NORWALDO Avenue.
Indianapolis, IN
6244 NORWALDO Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:36 AM
6244 NORWALDO Avenue
6244 Norwaldo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6244 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home has been totally repainted inside. New driveway improvements A great home ready for immediate move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have any available units?
6244 NORWALDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have?
Some of 6244 NORWALDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6244 NORWALDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6244 NORWALDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 NORWALDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue offer parking?
No, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have a pool?
No, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 NORWALDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 NORWALDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
