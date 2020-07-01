All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

624 Folcroft Court

624 Folcroft Court · No Longer Available
Location

624 Folcroft Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is truly breathtaking! Featuring 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms this home is a must see! There is a lovely decorative, accent fireplace, a large kitchen and much much more! Stop by today!!
All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Folcroft Court have any available units?
624 Folcroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 624 Folcroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
624 Folcroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Folcroft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Folcroft Court is pet friendly.
Does 624 Folcroft Court offer parking?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not offer parking.
Does 624 Folcroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Folcroft Court have a pool?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not have a pool.
Does 624 Folcroft Court have accessible units?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Folcroft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Folcroft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Folcroft Court does not have units with air conditioning.

