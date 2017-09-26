Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6239 Long Channel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6239 Long Channel Ln
Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6239 Long Channel Ln
6239 Long Channel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6239 Long Channel Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 beds, 2 bath condo (2nd floor unit) newer wood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and maintenance free living! Pike township schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have any available units?
6239 Long Channel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6239 Long Channel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Long Channel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Long Channel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln offer parking?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have a pool?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have accessible units?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College