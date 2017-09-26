All apartments in Indianapolis
6239 Long Channel Ln

6239 Long Channel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6239 Long Channel Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 beds, 2 bath condo (2nd floor unit) newer wood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and maintenance free living! Pike township schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have any available units?
6239 Long Channel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6239 Long Channel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Long Channel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Long Channel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln offer parking?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have a pool?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have accessible units?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6239 Long Channel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6239 Long Channel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
