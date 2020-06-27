6235 Belfry Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Poplar Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super cozy three bedroom, two full bath Ranch in Franklin Township's Churchman Estates. Open concept, split-bedroom style. Fully fenced back yard. Attached two-car garage. Minutes from major thoroughfares, close to shopping, restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
