Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:10 AM
6234 Commodore Drive
6234 Commodore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6234 Commodore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
|Amenities: Carpet,No dogs,No cats,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have any available units?
6234 Commodore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6234 Commodore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6234 Commodore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6234 Commodore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6234 Commodore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive offer parking?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have a pool?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6234 Commodore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6234 Commodore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
