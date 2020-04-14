6233 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Eastside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
EAST/WARREN 5 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Very Spacious Brick Home! Completely renovated 2 story home. New hard surfaced flooring throughout home! 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bathroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6233 E. 11th Street have any available units?
6233 E. 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.