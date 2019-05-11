All apartments in Indianapolis
623 N Oxford St.
Last updated February 20 2020

623 N Oxford St

623 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
**$99 Security Deposit for Qualified Applicants!**

This is a newly renovated, cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 623 N Oxford St have any available units?
623 N Oxford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 N Oxford St have?
Some of 623 N Oxford St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
623 N Oxford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N Oxford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 N Oxford St is pet friendly.
Does 623 N Oxford St offer parking?
No, 623 N Oxford St does not offer parking.
Does 623 N Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 N Oxford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N Oxford St have a pool?
No, 623 N Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 623 N Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 623 N Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 N Oxford St does not have units with dishwashers.

