Indianapolis, IN
6228 Glenshire Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6228 Glenshire Lane

6228 Glen Shire Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6228 Glen Shire Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,506 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4658794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Glenshire Lane have any available units?
6228 Glenshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6228 Glenshire Lane have?
Some of 6228 Glenshire Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 Glenshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Glenshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Glenshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6228 Glenshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6228 Glenshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6228 Glenshire Lane offers parking.
Does 6228 Glenshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Glenshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Glenshire Lane have a pool?
No, 6228 Glenshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Glenshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 6228 Glenshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Glenshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6228 Glenshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
