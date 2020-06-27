All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
6220 Old Mill Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

6220 Old Mill Drive

6220 Old Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Valley Mills
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6220 Old Mill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1 bath is super cozy! It has a fully fenced in back yard perfect for outdoor entertainment, it's close to parks, bus stations, and schools, and plenty of convenient shopping. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have any available units?
6220 Old Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6220 Old Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Old Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Old Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Old Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Old Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 Old Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
