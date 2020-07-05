Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6220 E 24th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6220 E 24th St
6220 East 24th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6220 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!
single family home.
$50 app fee per adult
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.
Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY 317-478-7219
Calls 317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6220 E 24th St have any available units?
6220 E 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6220 E 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
6220 E 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 E 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 6220 E 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6220 E 24th St offer parking?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 E 24th St have a pool?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 6220 E 24th St have accessible units?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
