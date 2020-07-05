All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6220 E 24th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6220 E 24th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6220 E 24th St

6220 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6220 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMING SOON!!

single family home.
$50 app fee per adult
No evictions in the last 3 years no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income.

Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY 317-478-7219
Calls 317-702-0014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 E 24th St have any available units?
6220 E 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6220 E 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
6220 E 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 E 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 6220 E 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6220 E 24th St offer parking?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 E 24th St have a pool?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 6220 E 24th St have accessible units?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 E 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 E 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College