622 North Moreland Avenue

Large 1 bedroom 1 bath home ready for its new tenant. There have been lots of updates to the home, modern kitchen and bath to make you feel right at home. Moreland Ave gives you easy access to all schools and shopping you will need. This is a great home, that is super clean and move-in ready. The entire development is being renovated and is an amazing community, boasting 24 security camera monitoring, and all units have had total makeovers. Units include stove, refrigerator, microwave. Section 8 and all other housing assistance is welcome. You don't want to miss out on this incredible opportunity.