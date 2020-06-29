All apartments in Indianapolis
622 N. Linwood Avenue
622 N. Linwood Avenue

622 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 North Linwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
622 N. Linwood Dream! - Be the first to live in this brand new 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home! Built in 2019. All electric, stackable washer and dryer hookups. It is a must see!

(RLNE5301978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have any available units?
622 N. Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 622 N. Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 N. Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 N. Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 N. Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 N. Linwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 N. Linwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
