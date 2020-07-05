Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
6219 E 24th St
Last updated January 24 2020
6219 E 24th St
6219 East 24th Street
No Longer Available
6219 East 24th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom
Very spacious
Washer and dryer hook up
Refrigerator and stove come with
Rent is $725.00 and deposit is $725.00
Rollins Rentals & Rehabs LLC
317-702-0014
or text 317-478-7219
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 6219 E 24th St have any available units?
6219 E 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6219 E 24th St have?
Some of 6219 E 24th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6219 E 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
6219 E 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 E 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6219 E 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 6219 E 24th St offer parking?
No, 6219 E 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 6219 E 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 E 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 E 24th St have a pool?
No, 6219 E 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 6219 E 24th St have accessible units?
No, 6219 E 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 E 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 E 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
