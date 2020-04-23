All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6217 Bishops Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6217 Bishops Pond Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:53 PM

6217 Bishops Pond Lane

6217 Bishops Pond Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6217 Bishops Pond Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Pike township on Indy's West side, This 2 bdrm/2 full bath town home is near multiple restaurants, shopping, and retail establishments. Features large kitchen w/ breakfast bar and all appliances; laundry area off kitchen. Open living room concept with vaulted ceiling and door onto beautiful covered balcony. Huge Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with a private bath, double sinks and large walk in closet. Spacious 2nd bedroom; Owner pays: HOA and trash. Tenant responsible electricity, gas, water and sewer, and to carry renters insurance. Additional pet security deposit required.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS AS THE FAMILY IS CONTINUING TO ENJOY THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR DEPARTURE. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND CONSIDERATION.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available 7/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have any available units?
6217 Bishops Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6217 Bishops Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Bishops Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Bishops Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Bishops Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Bishops Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College