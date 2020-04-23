6217 Bishops Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Pike township on Indy's West side, This 2 bdrm/2 full bath town home is near multiple restaurants, shopping, and retail establishments. Features large kitchen w/ breakfast bar and all appliances; laundry area off kitchen. Open living room concept with vaulted ceiling and door onto beautiful covered balcony. Huge Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with a private bath, double sinks and large walk in closet. Spacious 2nd bedroom; Owner pays: HOA and trash. Tenant responsible electricity, gas, water and sewer, and to carry renters insurance. Additional pet security deposit required.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS AS THE FAMILY IS CONTINUING TO ENJOY THEIR HOME UNTIL THEIR DEPARTURE. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND CONSIDERATION.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Available 7/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.