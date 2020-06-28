Rent Calculator
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:13 PM
6216 Bishops Pond
6216 Bishops Pond Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
6216 Bishops Pond Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 beds, 2.5 baths 2 story town home/ condo in pike township !!
2 car attached garage, 2nd floor laundry room. close to shopping centers and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have any available units?
6216 Bishops Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6216 Bishops Pond have?
Some of 6216 Bishops Pond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6216 Bishops Pond currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Bishops Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Bishops Pond pet-friendly?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Bishops Pond offers parking.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have a pool?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have accessible units?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Bishops Pond has units with dishwashers.
