All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6216 Bishops Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6216 Bishops Pond
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:13 PM

6216 Bishops Pond

6216 Bishops Pond Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6216 Bishops Pond Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 beds, 2.5 baths 2 story town home/ condo in pike township !!
2 car attached garage, 2nd floor laundry room. close to shopping centers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Bishops Pond have any available units?
6216 Bishops Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 Bishops Pond have?
Some of 6216 Bishops Pond's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Bishops Pond currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Bishops Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Bishops Pond pet-friendly?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Bishops Pond offers parking.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have a pool?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have accessible units?
No, 6216 Bishops Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Bishops Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Bishops Pond has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College