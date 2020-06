Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two stories home in Deerfield has a lot to offer. 3 beds, 2 full baths upstairs and 1 half bath downstairs. The loft on upstairs will give you and and your family extra space. All appliances will stay. Easy application. Easy approval. Landlord willing to do potential tenants' need. Do not left behind. Pictures will be posted soon.