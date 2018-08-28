All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 AM

621 Euclid Ave - 1

621 N Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

621 N Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 preferred. nice 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have any available units?
621 Euclid Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 621 Euclid Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Euclid Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Euclid Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
