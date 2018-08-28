Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 621 Euclid Ave - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
621 Euclid Ave - 1
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
621 Euclid Ave - 1
621 N Euclid Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
621 N Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 preferred. nice 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. Water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have any available units?
621 Euclid Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 621 Euclid Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
621 Euclid Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Euclid Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Euclid Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Euclid Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College