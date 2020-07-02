All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 62 E Schiller St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
62 E Schiller St
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

62 E Schiller St

62 Schiller St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

62 Schiller St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d54a9d9002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 E Schiller St have any available units?
62 E Schiller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 62 E Schiller St currently offering any rent specials?
62 E Schiller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 E Schiller St pet-friendly?
No, 62 E Schiller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 62 E Schiller St offer parking?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not offer parking.
Does 62 E Schiller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 E Schiller St have a pool?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not have a pool.
Does 62 E Schiller St have accessible units?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not have accessible units.
Does 62 E Schiller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 E Schiller St have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 E Schiller St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College