All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6175 Wildcat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6175 Wildcat Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6175 Wildcat Drive

6175 Wildcat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6175 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Franklin Township off of Troy & Arlington in popular Carrington Commons. Enjoy a recently updated condo that features laminate floors, a large family room/ dining area. Spacious Kitchen features all appliances, lots of cabinet space and a large pantry. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer upstairs. 1-car garage and a great patio for entertaining. Water & sewer paid. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6175 Wildcat Drive have any available units?
6175 Wildcat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6175 Wildcat Drive have?
Some of 6175 Wildcat Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6175 Wildcat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6175 Wildcat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6175 Wildcat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6175 Wildcat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6175 Wildcat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6175 Wildcat Drive offers parking.
Does 6175 Wildcat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6175 Wildcat Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6175 Wildcat Drive have a pool?
No, 6175 Wildcat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6175 Wildcat Drive have accessible units?
No, 6175 Wildcat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6175 Wildcat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6175 Wildcat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College