Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

6172 Commodore Dr

6172 Commodore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6172 Commodore Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57aff6209f ---- You have to check out this amazing 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom duplex that has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room with lovely tile flooring and fresh paint. The fresh paint and new flooring continues into the hallway, kitchen and bath and gives the home a clean and open floor plan feeling. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers nice white cabinets and an eat-in area. The bedrooms have beautiful plank hardwood floors and updated fixtures. The bathroom is amazing with a tile tub, updated toilet, vanity and fixtures. Blinds provided throughout. Washer and dryer hookups. Off Street Parking. Window Air conditioning. Security deposit = $555 Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer. Owner pay for lawn care Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Blinds Provided Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6172 Commodore Dr have any available units?
6172 Commodore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6172 Commodore Dr have?
Some of 6172 Commodore Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6172 Commodore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6172 Commodore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6172 Commodore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6172 Commodore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6172 Commodore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6172 Commodore Dr offers parking.
Does 6172 Commodore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6172 Commodore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6172 Commodore Dr have a pool?
No, 6172 Commodore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6172 Commodore Dr have accessible units?
No, 6172 Commodore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6172 Commodore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6172 Commodore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

