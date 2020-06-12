All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6161 Windsor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6161 Windsor Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6161 Windsor Dr

6161 Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6161 Windsor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5d6566002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Windsor Dr have any available units?
6161 Windsor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6161 Windsor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Windsor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Windsor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr offer parking?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr have a pool?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr have accessible units?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6161 Windsor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6161 Windsor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College