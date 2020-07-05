6156 Nimitz Dr

Amenities

You have to check out this amazing 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom duplex that has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room with gorgeous tile floorings and fresh paint. The fresh paint and new flooring continues into the hallway, kitchen and bath and gives the home a clean and open floor plan feeling. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers nice white cabinets and an eat-in area.. Extra storage available in several built-in storage areas. The bedrooms have beautiful plank hardwood floors and updated fixtures. The bathroom is amazing with a tile tub, updated toilet, vanity and fixtures. Blinds provided throughout. Washer and dryer hookups.



Security deposit = $555



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer. Owner pay for lawn care



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



