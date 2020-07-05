All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6156 Nimitz Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6156 Nimitz Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

6156 Nimitz Dr

6156 Nimitz Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6156 Nimitz Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59a1e3a008 ----
You have to check out this amazing 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom duplex that has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with a living room with gorgeous tile floorings and fresh paint. The fresh paint and new flooring continues into the hallway, kitchen and bath and gives the home a clean and open floor plan feeling. The kitchen is stocked with a stove and fridge and offers nice white cabinets and an eat-in area.. Extra storage available in several built-in storage areas. The bedrooms have beautiful plank hardwood floors and updated fixtures. The bathroom is amazing with a tile tub, updated toilet, vanity and fixtures. Blinds provided throughout. Washer and dryer hookups.

Security deposit = $555

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electricity, Water and Sewer. Owner pay for lawn care

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Blinds Provided
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups
Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Nimitz Dr have any available units?
6156 Nimitz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 Nimitz Dr have?
Some of 6156 Nimitz Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Nimitz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Nimitz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Nimitz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Nimitz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Nimitz Dr offer parking?
No, 6156 Nimitz Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6156 Nimitz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Nimitz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Nimitz Dr have a pool?
No, 6156 Nimitz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Nimitz Dr have accessible units?
No, 6156 Nimitz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Nimitz Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 Nimitz Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College