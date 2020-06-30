615 N Tacoma Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E Michigan
Duplex Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy