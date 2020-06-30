All apartments in Indianapolis
615 N Tacoma Ave

615 North Tacoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

615 North Tacoma Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Rural & E Michigan

Duplex Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, front porch, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 N Tacoma Ave have any available units?
615 N Tacoma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 N Tacoma Ave have?
Some of 615 N Tacoma Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 N Tacoma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
615 N Tacoma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 N Tacoma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 N Tacoma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 615 N Tacoma Ave offer parking?
No, 615 N Tacoma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 615 N Tacoma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 N Tacoma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 N Tacoma Ave have a pool?
No, 615 N Tacoma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 615 N Tacoma Ave have accessible units?
No, 615 N Tacoma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 615 N Tacoma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 N Tacoma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

