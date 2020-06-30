All apartments in Indianapolis
6148 Roselawn Drive

6148 Roselawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6148 Roselawn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!
You will love this open concept home! the home has an abundance of natural lighting and much more! It also features stainless steel appliances!Don't delay!!
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have any available units?
6148 Roselawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6148 Roselawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6148 Roselawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 Roselawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 Roselawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive offer parking?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have a pool?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6148 Roselawn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6148 Roselawn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

