Indianapolis, IN
6144 Winthrop Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM
1 of 5
6144 Winthrop Avenue
6144 Winthrop Avenue
·
No Longer Available
6144 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Broad Ripple. Walking distance to grocery, post office, restaurants and the Monon. Washer & dryer included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
6144 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6144 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6144 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6144 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6144 Winthrop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6144 Winthrop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6144 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
