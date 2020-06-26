AWESOME LOCATION IN THE HEART OF BROAD RIPPLE AND ADJACENT TO THE MONON TRAIL! MAIN LEVEL FEATURES LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN WITH REAR BALCONY. UPPER LEVEL FEATURES TWO BEDROOM SUITES W/WALKIN CLOSETS. LOWER LEVEL OFFERS REC/OFFICE AND EASY ACCESS TO TWO CAR GARAGE! WALK TO ALL YOUR FAVORITE SPOTS IN BROAD RIPPLE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6139 Halton Place have any available units?
