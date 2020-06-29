Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6137 Nimitz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6137 Nimitz Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6137 Nimitz Drive
6137 Nimitz Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6137 Nimitz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
6137 E Nimitz Dr. Nice 2 bedroom and one bath duplex. Stove and refrigerator included. Large back yard to enjoy the summer. Wheelchair accessible ramp in front.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have any available units?
6137 Nimitz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6137 Nimitz Drive have?
Some of 6137 Nimitz Drive's amenities include pet friendly, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6137 Nimitz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Nimitz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Nimitz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6137 Nimitz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive offer parking?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have a pool?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6137 Nimitz Drive has accessible units.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College