Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM

6137 Nimitz Drive

6137 Nimitz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6137 Nimitz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
6137 E Nimitz Dr. Nice 2 bedroom and one bath duplex. Stove and refrigerator included. Large back yard to enjoy the summer. Wheelchair accessible ramp in front.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have any available units?
6137 Nimitz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6137 Nimitz Drive have?
Some of 6137 Nimitz Drive's amenities include pet friendly, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 Nimitz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Nimitz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Nimitz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6137 Nimitz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive offer parking?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have a pool?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6137 Nimitz Drive has accessible units.
Does 6137 Nimitz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 Nimitz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
