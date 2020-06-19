6135 Nimitz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6135 E Nimitz (Duplex on right side)

Nice duplex with 2 bedrooms. Eat-in area in kitchen. Stove and refrigerator. Large living room. Laundry hook-up on main level. (Tenant supplies washer and dryer if desired)

Large back yard. Easy online application.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.