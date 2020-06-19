6135 Nimitz Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6135 E Nimitz (Duplex on right side) Nice duplex with 2 bedrooms. Eat-in area in kitchen. Stove and refrigerator. Large living room. Laundry hook-up on main level. (Tenant supplies washer and dryer if desired) Large back yard. Easy online application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6135 Nimitz Drive have any available units?
6135 Nimitz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.