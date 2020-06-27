6134 Hillside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Broad Ripple
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Check out this adorable studio apartment.Close to all of the amenities that Broad Ripple has to offer. Restaurants, Pubs, shops and the Monon Trail. Small community on a quiet street. To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6134 Hillside Ave have any available units?
6134 Hillside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.