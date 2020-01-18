Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
611 East 32ND Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:37 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 East 32ND Street
611 East 32nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
611 East 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family house in the Mapleton-Fall Creek area, 3 BR, 2 BA, bonus room, 2-car garage, appliances & maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 East 32ND Street have any available units?
611 East 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 611 East 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 East 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 East 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 611 East 32ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 East 32ND Street offers parking.
Does 611 East 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East 32ND Street have a pool?
No, 611 East 32ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 East 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 611 East 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East 32ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 East 32ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 East 32ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
