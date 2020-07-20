6107 Wildcat Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 06/15/19



very quiet neighborhood. Lovely spacious 2 bedroom bi-level Condo with fire place and garage. Washer/dryer hookup, double sink in the main bedroom; walk-in closet. 7 min from 465. $900 month plus utilities. Other nearby amenities. Income should be sustainable and 3x rent monthly, good references and credit.

No Pets Allowed



