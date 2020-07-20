All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6107 Wildcat Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6107 Wildcat Dr
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

6107 Wildcat Dr

6107 Wildcat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6107 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/15/19 Carrington Commons - Property Id: 126867

very quiet neighborhood. Lovely spacious 2 bedroom bi-level Condo with fire place and garage. Washer/dryer hookup, double sink in the main bedroom; walk-in closet. 7 min from 465. $900 month plus utilities. Other nearby amenities. Income should be sustainable and 3x rent monthly, good references and credit.
Schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126867
Property Id 126867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 Wildcat Dr have any available units?
6107 Wildcat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 Wildcat Dr have?
Some of 6107 Wildcat Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 Wildcat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6107 Wildcat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 Wildcat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6107 Wildcat Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6107 Wildcat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6107 Wildcat Dr offers parking.
Does 6107 Wildcat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 Wildcat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 Wildcat Dr have a pool?
No, 6107 Wildcat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6107 Wildcat Dr have accessible units?
No, 6107 Wildcat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 Wildcat Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 Wildcat Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College