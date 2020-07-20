6107 Wildcat Dr

Amenities
Available 06/15/19 Carrington Commons - Property Id: 126867
very quiet neighborhood. Lovely spacious 2 bedroom bi-level Condo with fire place and garage. Washer/dryer hookup, double sink in the main bedroom; walk-in closet. 7 min from 465. $900 month plus utilities. Other nearby amenities. Income should be sustainable and 3x rent monthly, good references and credit.
Schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126867
Property Id 126867
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4933829)