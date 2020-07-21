All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:35 AM

6105 East Washington Street

6105 East Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

6105 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 East Washington Street have any available units?
6105 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6105 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
6105 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 6105 East Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6105 East Washington Street offer parking?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
