Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6105 East Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6105 East Washington Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:35 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6105 East Washington Street
6105 East Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6105 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6105 East Washington Street have any available units?
6105 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6105 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
6105 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 6105 East Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6105 East Washington Street offer parking?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 East Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 East Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College