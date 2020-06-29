6103 Winthrop Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Broad Ripple
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
LOCATION! This is the home you are looking for. Loads of room. Convenient location. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Call 317-794-2766 or click - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/polarispropertymanagement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
