Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6095 North Victoria Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:02 PM

6095 North Victoria Drive

6095 North Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6095 North Victoria Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1306161

A charming rental ranch-style home in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Large fully-fenced backyard
--Attached 2-car garage
--Original hardwood floors
--Washer and dryer included
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6095 North Victoria Drive have any available units?
6095 North Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6095 North Victoria Drive have?
Some of 6095 North Victoria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6095 North Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6095 North Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6095 North Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6095 North Victoria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6095 North Victoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6095 North Victoria Drive offers parking.
Does 6095 North Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6095 North Victoria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6095 North Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 6095 North Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6095 North Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 6095 North Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6095 North Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6095 North Victoria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

