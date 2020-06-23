6095 North Victoria Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1306161



A charming rental ranch-style home in Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--Large fully-fenced backyard

--Attached 2-car garage

--Original hardwood floors

--Washer and dryer included

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing that this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

