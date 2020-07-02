All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

608 Woods Crossing Drive

Location

608 Woods Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Irvington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $300 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!
Welcome to your new home! Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms this home is a must see. With a fenced in back yard, a large garage and a beautiful kitchen this home will not last long! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

