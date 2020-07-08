All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6076 Wildcat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6076 Wildcat Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

6076 Wildcat Drive

6076 Wildcat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6076 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with new paint, new laminate flooring and new carpet. Nice quiet community. Non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6076 Wildcat Drive have any available units?
6076 Wildcat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6076 Wildcat Drive have?
Some of 6076 Wildcat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6076 Wildcat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6076 Wildcat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6076 Wildcat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6076 Wildcat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6076 Wildcat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6076 Wildcat Drive offers parking.
Does 6076 Wildcat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6076 Wildcat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6076 Wildcat Drive have a pool?
No, 6076 Wildcat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6076 Wildcat Drive have accessible units?
No, 6076 Wildcat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6076 Wildcat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6076 Wildcat Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College