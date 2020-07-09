All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

607 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly renovated duplex located in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--New paint
--Hardwood floors
--Washer/dryer hook up
--Dogs ok
--Cats ok

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 North Oxford Street have any available units?
607 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 North Oxford Street have?
Some of 607 North Oxford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 North Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 North Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 607 North Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 607 North Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 North Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 607 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 607 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 North Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

