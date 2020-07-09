607 North Oxford Street

Amenities

This is a newly renovated duplex located in Indianapolis! Your next rental home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--New paint

--Hardwood floors

--Washer/dryer hook up

--Dogs ok

--Cats ok



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.