Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6064 Ivanhoe
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6064 Ivanhoe
6064 Ivanhoe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6064 Ivanhoe Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful rehabbed home - Beautiful home near Irvington
(RLNE4748214)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have any available units?
6064 Ivanhoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6064 Ivanhoe currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Ivanhoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Ivanhoe pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe offer parking?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not offer parking.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have a pool?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not have a pool.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have accessible units?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6064 Ivanhoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 6064 Ivanhoe does not have units with air conditioning.
