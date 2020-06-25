All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6060 Pillory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6060 Pillory Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 2:15 AM

6060 Pillory Drive

6060 Pillory Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6060 Pillory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful ranch-style home on the west side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Amenities include wood flooring, carpeting, large fenced-in yard, and much more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 Pillory Drive have any available units?
6060 Pillory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6060 Pillory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6060 Pillory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 Pillory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6060 Pillory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive offer parking?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive have a pool?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive have accessible units?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 Pillory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 Pillory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College